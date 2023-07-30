Parvaaz qualifying test records remarkable turnout at Poonch

Poonch, July 30: The district administration Poonch played a pivotal role in facilitating the successful conduct of the Parvaaz qualifying test under the Parvaaz programme of Mission Youth J&K.
The qualifying test, which aims to select eligible candidates for free coaching for civil services examinations, was organized at the prestigious Government Degree College Poonch.
The district administration’s proactive approach and unwavering support to provide necessary logistical arrangements and coordination helped ensure the smooth execution of the examination.
The collaborative efforts of the District Administration and the Mission Youth J&K brought forth an overwhelming response from the youth of the region, signifying their aspirations to excel in civil services and contribute to nation building.
A total of 261 candidates were allowed to sit in the qualifying test, seeing the eagerness of the youth to participate in the initiative.
On the examination day, 154 candidates appeared to take the test, a commendable turnout that highlighted the commitment of the youth towards realizing their dreams of serving the nation in administrative capacities.
Nodal Officer, ADC, Principal Degree college Poonch, Chief Education Officer Poonch, DTO, Tehsildar Haveli ,Duty Magistrate, Naib Tehsildar Haveli Assistant Nodal office Superintendent and deputy superintendent, invigilators and supporting staff and police personnel played a crucial role in overseeing the facilitation and coordination of the examination process under overall supervision of District Magistrate Poonch. The commitment and dedication of the staff deployed along with the support of other stakeholders created an enabling environment for the candidates to exhibit their knowledge and capabilities with confidence.