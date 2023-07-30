Parvaaz qualifying test records remarkable turnout at Poonch

The qualifying test, which aims to select eligible candidates for free coaching for civil services examinations, was organized at the prestigious Government Degree College Poonch.

The district administration’s proactive approach and unwavering support to provide necessary logistical arrangements and coordination helped ensure the smooth execution of the examination.

The collaborative efforts of the District Administration and the Mission Youth J&K brought forth an overwhelming response from the youth of the region, signifying their aspirations to excel in civil services and contribute to nation building.