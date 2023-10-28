Patient care services inspected in hospital

During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal paid keen attention to various departments within the hospital, with a special focus on the Emergency Ward. DC ensured that emergency medical services should be properly delivered at the casualty of GMC Rajouri. He also emphasized that visit of senior doctors is must and it must be enforced. Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of cultivating a patient-friendly attitude among ancillary services, including paramedical staff, nursing, and lab personnel.