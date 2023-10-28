Patient care services inspected in hospital

Rajouri, Oct 28: In a proactive move towards improving the healthcare facilities in the district, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal conducted a comprehensive visit to the District Hospital Rajouri today.
During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal paid keen attention to various departments within the hospital, with a special focus on the Emergency Ward. DC ensured that emergency medical services should be properly delivered at the casualty of GMC Rajouri. He also emphasized that visit of senior doctors is must and it must be enforced. Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of cultivating a patient-friendly attitude among ancillary services, including paramedical staff, nursing, and lab personnel.
In an effort to ensure the availability and efficiency of medical services, he reviewed the rosters of doctors. DC asked the officers to ensure that weekly rosters of doctors should be communicated with the administration and should be strictly enforced. This action aimed at optimizing the allocation of medical professionals to cater to the medical needs of the patients effectively.