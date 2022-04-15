PCCF JK UT visits Forest Division Doda

In an interactive session with the beneficiaries under Green India Mission, Dr. Gera asked the stakeholders to come forward to avail the benefits from the forests which include making different articles from kail or chir pines which thus eventually turns into livelihood for the people. He also interacted with boys and girls learning computer, cutting -sewing under Green India Mission and assured the program to be upgraded in the coming years. He further added that convergence with the Rural Development Department in civil works would also be taken up in the coming years. Meanwhile, different articles, tools, solar lights were distributed by the CF Chenab Circle a few days ago under the same programme.