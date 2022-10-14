PDD employee electrocuted to death in Rajouri

Rajouri, Oct 14: A daily wager of Power Development Department (PDD) received electric shock during repair work.
Deceased has been identified as Harjit Singh son of Jagat Ram resident of Khorbani village of Khawas tehsil of Rajouri who was working as daily wager in Power Development Department for around two decades.
Locals said that man was working to repair electric wires on Thursday evening when he received electric shock and got critically injured. " He was shifted to a local hospital but was later referred to Government Medical College Jammu where he breathed his last on Friday morning," locals said.
Police said that the death of the man had taken place under mysterious conditions and an investigation was going on.
" We have started investigation of the matter after taking cognizance of the incident and have initiated inquest proceedings," said a police official from Teryath police post of Rajouri.
Locals of the area meanwhile have appealed to the government to provide adequate compensation and financial aid to the family of the victim.