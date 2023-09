Poonch: A man in his mid 40s who was walking along the road in Jhulas area of Poonch died after he was knocked by a motorcycle at Poonch Jhulas road in the district.

The accident took place on Monday afternoon after which injured was taken to district hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

He has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad son of Abdul Gaffar resident of Salhotri village of Poonch.