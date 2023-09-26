Pendency of court cases of RDD reviewed

Rajouri, Sep 26: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal On Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting focusing on the court cases within the Rural Development Department.
The DC reviewed the status of cases currently awaiting resolution in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, seeking comprehensive briefings from the concerned officers.
The meeting revealed that the replies have been duly filed for 71 RDD cases. Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to expeditious justice, the DC directed the officers to expedite the submission of replies for the remaining cases without any unnecessary delays and to take court cases seriously.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal stressed the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability in handling the court cases of the Rural Development Department. Therefore, he directed all officers involved to adhere to the highest ethical standards and to prioritize the best interests of the community while dealing with these legal matters.