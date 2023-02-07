People call for improving functioning of  DFCO in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 7: People here in Rajouri have called for improving work of the Drugs and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) , raising concern over its poor functioning.
They said that the Drugs and Food Control Organisation is an important Government department responsible for essential services in a society that even include implementation of norms on drug stores and chemist shops.
“We are not satisfied with the working of the department in Rajouri as norms are being violated with impunity and many chemists are seen violating the norms in broad daylight and the department is a mute spectator to it,” said Mohammad Tazim.