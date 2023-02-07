Pir Panjal

People call for improving functioning of  DFCO in Rajouri

Drugs seized by the police (File photo)
GK NEWS NETWORK

Rajouri, Feb 7: People here in Rajouri have called for improving work  of the Drugs and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) , raising concern over its  poor functioning.

They said that the Drugs and Food Control Organisation is an important Government department responsible for essential services in a society that even include implementation of norms on drug stores and chemist shops. 

“We are not satisfied with the working of the department in Rajouri as norms are being violated with impunity and many chemists are seen violating the norms in broad daylight and the department is a mute spectator to it,” said Mohammad Tazim.

