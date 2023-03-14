People in J&K not in a position to pay property tax: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba was addressing a party convention in Rajouri in which leaders and workers from across the district took part.

" People in J&K are not in a position to pay property tax. They earlier remained affected due to COVID lockdown and now their houses are being demolished and in all this chaos people are now being asked to pay property tax," she said.

Mehbooba while refuting the government remarks said that there is no culture of giving employment to anti social elements in Jammu and Kashmir.