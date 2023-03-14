People in J&K not in a position to pay property tax: Mehbooba Mufti

Rajouri, Mar 14: Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that people in Jammu and Kashmir are not in a position to pay property tax being imposed on them.
She asked party cadre to focus on upcoming panchayat as well as urban local body elections.
Mehbooba was addressing a party convention in Rajouri in which leaders and workers from across the district took part.
" People in J&K are not in a position to pay property tax. They earlier remained affected due to COVID lockdown and now their houses are being demolished and in all this chaos people are now being asked to pay property tax," she said.
Mehbooba while refuting the government remarks said that there is no culture of giving employment to anti social elements in Jammu and Kashmir.
" This could be a culture in areas like UP but here in J&K we have no such culture to give jobs to anti social elements or terrorists," said former Chief Minister.
The PDP leader also claimed that her party during its government had devised a proper policy for regularisation of daily wagers and things were taken on fast track with many daily wagers were also regularised but unfortunately the overnment did not last long.
Mehbooba Mufti, who completed her three days tour of Pir Panjal region, said that Peoples Democratic Party had ensured inclusive development in entire Jammu and Kashmir .
" I cannot say when will assembly elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir but party cadre should remain ready for upcoming panchayti polls as well as ULB polls and you people should understand that I also need support which I can get if you people work hard for party in these polls," she said.