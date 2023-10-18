People resent delay in BT on BGSB University road

The road is also referred to as ALG Byepass road connects various areas with Government Medical College besides connecting with BGSB University road.

The road is part of Sheema Morh to BGSB University road upgradition project the work on which is going on. Locals from Rajouri including Umar Ahmed, Mish Kumar, Rahul Sharma and others said that work on BGSB University road is already under process but department should first complete the work on ALG Byepass phase.