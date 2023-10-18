People resent delay in BT on BGSB University road

Rajouri, Oct 18: People in Rajouri have resented the delay in the blacktopping ( BT) on BGSB University road in the town.
The road is also referred to as ALG Byepass road connects various areas with Government Medical College besides connecting with BGSB University road.
The road is part of Sheema Morh to BGSB University road upgradition project the work on which is going on. Locals from Rajouri including Umar Ahmed, Mish Kumar, Rahul Sharma and others said that work on BGSB University road is already under process but department should first complete the work on ALG Byepass phase.
They said that this road is very busy in terms of vehicular movement and hundreds of vehicles move over it on daily basis and big potholes on road are becoming a cause of concern.
They said that blacktopping work on this stretch was done last year also on emergent basis after intervention of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri and the department should ensure that this half a kilometre stretch is blacktopped earliest to facilitate easy movement of vehicles.