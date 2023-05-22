Performance of agriculture, allied departments reviewed in Rajouri

The meeting shed light on various key aspects and showcased the district's commitment towards agricultural development. During the meeting, it was highlighted that a substantial stock of 4900 quintals against the required 5600 quintals of seeds for the Kharif season has been stored across different Panchayats and blocks. The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the availability of an adequate quantity of seeds and fertilisers, thus ensuring uninterrupted farming operations.

Taking stock of the total cultivable land area under kharif, the Chief Agricultural Officer (CAO) informed the meeting that 51,500 hectares are dedicated to agricultural cultivation. “Maize dominates the farming landscape, with cultivation spread across 40500 hectares, followed by paddy on 5000 hectares, pulses on 2000 hectares, fodder on 4000 hectares, and oilseeds on 100 hectares, “ he added.