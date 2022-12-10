Performance of R&B sector reviewed in Rajouri

Rajouri, Dec 10: The District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today took a comprehensive review of the performance of PWD(R&B) here at a meeting of the concerned officers.
Threadbare discussion was held regarding progress under the District Capex Budget, languishing scheme, CRF, NABARD, BADP etc.
The DDC took a detailed review of physical and financial status of the schemes. The concerned officers apprised the meeting about to date status in this regard.
While reviewing the progress of works under District Capex Budget 2022-23, it was informed that the work on all 9 schemes proposed under District Capex Budget was in progress.