‘Persian language needs to be promoted’ | VC delivers maiden lecture in newly introduced PG course in Persian at BGSBU

Rajouri, Nov 23: Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri Prof. Akbar Masood on Wednesday delivered maiden lecture in the newly established Postgraduate Programme in Persian at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, today.
“It was a long-cherished dream of students of the Pir Panjal region and civil society to have a Postgraduate course in Persian in the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, said Prof. Akbar Masood
Prof. Akbar termed the occasion as historic as BGSBU has become the 2nd University in the UT of J&K and 1st in the Jammu region to start a Postgraduate programme in Persian.
‘I hope that with this beginning, the programme will flourish and achieve the goals in the future for which it is being established and would play a pivotal role in the revival, growth, and development of the Persian language and literature,” he said.
He said that the Persian language has a rich heritage in India and it needs to be promoted and preserved. Prof. Akbar further said that the evidence of Persian's historical influence can be seen in the extent of its influence on the languages and architecture of the Indian subcontinent.
He said that Persian exerted a strong influence on Urdu and other Indian languages.
Prof. Akbar advised the faculty and the students of Persian to work with full zeal and zest to make the department of Persian at BGSBU a center for excellence in academics and research.
Dr. Shams Kamal Anjum, Associate Dean, of School of Islamic Studies and Languages delivered the welcome address and thanked the Vice Chancellor and other dignitaries for gracing the occasion with their benign presence.
Those who were present on the occasion included the Registrar of the University Muhammad Ishaq, Deans and Associate Deans of Various Schools, Heads and coordinators of various departments. Officers and officials of the University, Faculty and Students of the PG programme in Persian.