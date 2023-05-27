Phone-in programme receives overwhelming response in Rajouri

Rajouri: The fourth chapter of the phone-in programme received an overwhelming response from citizens across the Rajouri district today.

The programme aims to provide a platform for citizens to voice their concerns and grievances and ensure a timely and efficient resolution.

Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal patiently listened to the complaints and grievances of the people and assured them quality redressal. He also appreciated the officers for the timely redressal of the public grievances received in the previous episode.

The District Administration Rajouri has prioritized addressing the grievances of the people, and this programme is yet another step in that direction. Deputy Commissioner urged the citizens to share their grievances with the administration while assuring prompt action. He also asked the officers to take effective measures to ensure that genuine public concerns are redressed in a time-bound manner.