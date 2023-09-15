Phone live-in grievance program | Overwhelming response from people in Rajouri

Rajouri, Sep 15: The 7th episode of the Phone Live-in Grievances redressal programme, conducted today, witnessed an overwhelming response as more than 50 calls poured in from different parts of the District.
This initiative, aimed at providing a platform to the residents to voice their grievances and receive immediate solutions from the district administration, garnered enthusiastic participation from individuals across the district.
Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, callers had the opportunity to express their concerns on a wide range of issues.
The Deputy Commissioner Vikas kundal demonstrated patience and commitment in addressing each caller’s concerns, offering invaluable guidance and support to resolve their problems.
In response to the concerns of the residents, the Deputy Commissioner assured them that prompt and effective measures would be taken to address their issues within specified timeframes. He encouraged residents to continue providing feedback and suggestions, emphasizing the constructive role these inputs play in enhancing governance and development in the district.
The Phone Live-in Grievance Program exemplifies the ongoing efforts of the district administration to improve public service delivery and strengthen the government-citizen relationship.
This remarkable success of the program has earned widespread acclaim, serving as a direct avenue for individuals to voice their concerns and seek redressal directly from the District Administration. It has significantly contributed to enhancing transparency and accountability within the district administration.
The 7th episode of the Phone Live-in Grievance Program is a significant milestone, reaffirming the commitment of the District Administration to engaging with the people of Rajouri.