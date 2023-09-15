Phone live-in grievance program | Overwhelming response from people in Rajouri

This initiative, aimed at providing a platform to the residents to voice their grievances and receive immediate solutions from the district administration, garnered enthusiastic participation from individuals across the district.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, callers had the opportunity to express their concerns on a wide range of issues.

The Deputy Commissioner Vikas kundal demonstrated patience and commitment in addressing each caller’s concerns, offering invaluable guidance and support to resolve their problems.