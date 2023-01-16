Rajouri, Jan 16: Extensive cordon and search operations (CASOs) are going on in more than one dozen villages of Rajouri district to track the attackers of Dhangri incident with a photograph of terrorists sitting inside a house in a village of Rajouri having also gone viral.
However, police authorities have issued an advisory asking media establishments to desist from sharing sensitive information. Officials said that CASOs are going on in a number of areas of Rajouri district from the last sixteen days following the gruesome terror attack in Dhangri village that led to death of seven people and injuries to fourteen others.
Officials said that since the Dhangri attack massive CASOs are going on across Rajouri district and joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and CRPF are conducting operations to track perpetrators of the attack. They said, " On sixteenth day today, operation continued in many areas with extensive CASOs launched in some villages including Narla Bambal, Bai Nambal which are one of the remotest villages of Rajouri district located in Khawas and Teryath tehsils in the district and share boundaries with Reasi district areas."
Senior officers of army and police are closely monitoring the operation. On the other hand, a photograph has gone viral which is being suspected to be of terrorists who entered a house in a village of Rajouri. Official sources said that “photograph from inside a kacha house has gone viral on social media in which it is being suspected that two terrorists, who could be the Dhangri attackers, are sitting in a house."
SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said, " Our teams are conducting operations and are on job." He said, " This is the only thing that I can share with media at this point of time."
Meanwhile, police in Rajouri have issued an advisory asking media houses to desist from publish sensitive information.
"A section of the media is publishing information about terrorist sightings in district Rajouri which is detrimental to the ongoing investigation and anti terror operations," said Rajouri police in its official statement. Media fraternity is requested to desist from publishing such sensitive information, police further mentioned.