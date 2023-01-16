However, police authorities have issued an advisory asking media establishments to desist from sharing sensitive information. Officials said that CASOs are going on in a number of areas of Rajouri district from the last sixteen days following the gruesome terror attack in Dhangri village that led to death of seven people and injuries to fourteen others.

Officials said that since the Dhangri attack massive CASOs are going on across Rajouri district and joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and CRPF are conducting operations to track perpetrators of the attack. They said, " On sixteenth day today, operation continued in many areas with extensive CASOs launched in some villages including Narla Bambal, Bai Nambal which are one of the remotest villages of Rajouri district located in Khawas and Teryath tehsils in the district and share boundaries with Reasi district areas."