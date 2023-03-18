PIB Jammu organises rural media workshop in Rajouri

The workshop, organized at Dak Bungalow, Rajouri was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal in presence of Deputy Director, PIB Jammu, Ayushi Puri and Joint Director, CBC J&K, Ghulam Abbas.

In his inaugural address, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal appreciated the efforts of PIB Jammu for organizing the media workshop ‘Vartalap’ in district Rajouri which he termed as the best platform for a dialogue between media and the government.