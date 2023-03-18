PIB Jammu organises rural media workshop in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 18: The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Jammu today organized media workshop ‘Vartalap’ in district Rajouri aimed at building a direct interface between PIB and the journalists working at district and sub-district levels.
The workshop, organized at Dak Bungalow, Rajouri was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal in presence of Deputy Director, PIB Jammu, Ayushi Puri and Joint Director, CBC J&K, Ghulam Abbas.
In his inaugural address, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal appreciated the efforts of PIB Jammu for organizing the media workshop ‘Vartalap’ in district Rajouri which he termed as the best platform for a dialogue between media and the government.
He said, the media being the fourth pillar of democracy acts as eyes and ears of the government and such coordination is essential to obtain necessary feedback and address the concerns regarding the implementation of the schemes and programmes of the government at the ground level.
He also presented the developmental scenario of the district and informed the gathering about the progress being made under various Central Government schemes and initiatives like PMAY, Jal Jeevan Mission etc in the district.
Deputy Director, Press Information Bureau Jammu, Ayushi Puri in her address said, “Media is the most powerful tool for dissemination of information.”
Besides focusing on investigative journalism, the media should also focus on development journalism, she added. She later stressed on media ethics and code of conduct for journalists before reporting on various issues.
Joint Director, CBC J&K, Gh Abbas said that the media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Jammu and Kashmir are playing a pivotal role in the dissemination of information of the government schemes and programmes at the grass root level through different programs organized throughout Jammu and Kashmir by PIB, CBC, AIR and DD.