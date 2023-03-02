Pir Panjal Community Radio team Calls on Lt Governor

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met and interacted with a team of young Radio Jockeys of Radio Pir Panjal 90.4 FM, a Community Radio Station established at Surankote, Poonch, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The RJs Abdul Majid, Sh Mohd Qasim, Faieza Tabasum and Sara Fatima accompanied by Brigadier M P Singh and Lt Col Vivek Singh apprised the Lt Governor of the work and contribution of the radio station to the local community through its informative and entertaining programmes.