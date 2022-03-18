Pir Panjal DIARY

Upgrade schools in PirPanjal
Alleging upgradition of government schools in the recent years was done in a manner in which many eligible areas got dropped, people in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch appealed the School Education Department (SED) to start a survey to upgrade schools in all those areas where there was a dire need for them.
They said that in recent years, hundreds of schools in Rajouri and Poonch had been upgraded but in a manner that many eligible areas got dropped despite the schools needing to be upgraded first.
They cited several examples like the upgradition of Government High School Thandikassi to Government Higher Secondary School, Government High School Ziyarit Sharif to Government Higher Secondary School, Government Middle School Rani, and Government Middle School Badetar to Government High School, Government High School Lam to Government Higher Secondary School.
They said that the delay in the upgradation of those schools was swelling the dropout ratio and urged the government to address the issue at the earliest.
Complete pending road projects
People in Rajouri and Poonch urged the J&K government to impose a ban on the sanction of new road projects till all existing road projects were completed.
Panchayat members Yogesh Sharma, KhadamHussain, Safeer Ahmed, SubashChander, and Suresh Sharma said that there were several road projects in rural areas of Rajouri and Poonch that were lying incomplete due to the paucity of funds.
They said that while on one hand, pending road projects have been left midway, on the other hand, the government sanctions new roads, making a mess.
“We demand that no new road projects should be sanctioned till all existing road projects lying incomplete due to paucity of funds are completed,” they said.
Audit BSNL towers
People in Rajouri have appealed for an audit into the functioning of mobile towers of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) blaming it for poor services.
People from different areas, especially Doongi complained of poor services of BSNL saying that in some areas, especially near the Line of Control (LoC), BSNL was the lone service provider but poor services were taking a toll.
They demanded an audit into the functioning of all BSNL mobile towers across the district, especially in terms of power backup facilities alleging that many towers fall close on power curtailment as there was no provision of power backup.
‘Process to install solar lights set into motion’
The Rajouri district administration said that the process to install solar lights at public places had been set into motion and a few had already been installed.
Responding to the content published in the previous edition of PirPanjal Diary in Greater Kashmir, the Municipal Council Rajouri said that some solar lights had been installed at public places from time to time.
It said that the Administrative Department through M/S Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) had surveyed for implementation of energy-efficiency LED streetlights project in all urban local bodies across J&K.
The survey has been conducted in collaboration with the Power Development Department and a report of the survey has been submitted to the Administrative Department for further action.
‘302 non-functional hand pumps repaired’
The district administration of Rajouri said that the process for repairing faulty hand pumps had been expedited.
In reply to the content published in the previous edition of PirPanjal Diary, the Assistant Executive Engineer of Ground Water Division, Rajouri, on behalf of the Rajouri district administration said, “We have repaired 302 non-functional hand pumps in the district.”
He said that the pace of work on the project had been increased.