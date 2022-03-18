Pir Panjal DIARY

Upgrade schools in PirPanjal

Alleging upgradition of government schools in the recent years was done in a manner in which many eligible areas got dropped, people in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch appealed the School Education Department (SED) to start a survey to upgrade schools in all those areas where there was a dire need for them.

They said that in recent years, hundreds of schools in Rajouri and Poonch had been upgraded but in a manner that many eligible areas got dropped despite the schools needing to be upgraded first.