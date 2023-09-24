PIR PANJAL DIARY

Formulate special plans for schools in remote areas

Several social activists and elected representatives of Rajouri and Poonch districts have appealed to the government to formulate a special plan for schools located in remote areas of the twin districts.

While raising concerns over the shortage of basic infrastructure as well as required staff, social activists have called for this plan to address these two burning issues.

Sarpanches including Ali Ahmad, Majid Ahmad, Muhammad Farooq, and Yog Raj said that the government schools located in remote villages face a shortage of basic infrastructure and required staff and this hampers the smooth teaching-learning process.

They said that the government should screen and identify all these schools located in remote areas and ensure the availability of basic infrastructure while a shortage of teachers in these schools should also be addressed.

They said that many schools were running with a single teacher which was the biggest hurdle for these institutions.

Establish road safety signs on busy roads

The people of Rajouri have appealed to the government to establish road safety signs at all the busy roads.

They said that adequate road safety signs including curve signs, central white lines, and side white lines play a vital role in guiding a driver to safe driving, thereby reducing accidents.

"With the increase in traffic on roads, the number of accidents is increasing and all kinds of preventive steps need to be taken to reduce the accidents,” locals of Rajouri including Rahul Sharma, Amit Kumar, Amish Kumar, and others said.

They said that some important and busy roads of Rajouri including Rajouri-Kotranka-Budhal road and Rajouri-Kalakote-Teryath road had no basic road signs and the government should ensure that these signs and markings were provided at these roads at the earliest.