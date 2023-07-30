Pir Panjal DIARY | Upgrade high schools to higher secondary schools

People from Rajouri and Poonch districts have appealed Jammu and Kashmir Government to upgrade the government high schools located in remote pockets.
Locals said that there are many government high schools in remote areas of twin districts which need to be upgraded to cater higher education needs of the students.
They appealed Jammu and Kashmir Government and School Education Department to conduct an exercise to upgrade all Government High Schools.
These schools include Government High School Ziyarit Sharif in Rajouri and Government High School Rani Badetar in Nowshera.
Investigate burning of electricity cables in Rajouri town
People of Rajouri town have urged the government to investigate the repeated incidents of burning of electricity cables in the town which are causing losses to property.
The cables were laid in Rajouri town in 2013-14 to augment electricity supply in the town and the cables were laid to replace old and outdated silver lines.
However, since their laying, over 50 incidents of burning of these cables have taken place in town that caused damage to electricity appliances of people causing losses worth crores.
Many such incidents have taken placeat Jawahar Nagar market area, old ARTO office street, Peepal Morh area, Kheora, Thudi, ITI road.
Release special plan for repair of roads
People in Rajouri district have appealed the authorities to release a special plan for repair of all old roads in rural areas of Rajouri district.
Locals including Bushan Sharma of Dassal, Subash Chander of Dhara Sambla, Ajaz Ahmed from Peeri Sakri said that many roads in rural areas of Rajouri district are dilapidated and full of potholes causing great inconvenience to masses.
They said that adequate funding is required for repair of roads and we appeal Jammu and Kashmir Government to formulate a special plan for repair of roads in the rural areas.