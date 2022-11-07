Play on female feticide staged in Rajouri

Ali Mohd’s three sons did not find any girl to marry and grew old without getting married and the same is the case with Faiz Khan.

Doctor Mehra is serving in that hamlet and killing the female fetus inside the mothers’ wombs for the lust of money and then he realizes in the end and repents that how wrong he was in murdering the female babies and promises that he will not do that inhuman act in the future.

The play was written by Pervaiz Malik and directed by Vishal Pahari.