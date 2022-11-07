Play on female feticide staged in Rajouri

Rajouri, Nov 7: Rangmanch theater group of Rajouri staged a Pahari-Gojri play Aakhir Kyun in the Late Sardar Pritam Singh National Drama Festival organised by North Zone Cultural Centre Patiala under Ministry of Culture, Govt of India.
The event was organised in collaboration with Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable trust Regd Patiala & Kala Kriti Patiala.
Director of Rangmanch theatre group, Vishal Sharma Pahari, said that the play depicts female feticide and the story of play revolves around a doctor who is involved in corrupt practice of abortions for making money as the parents prefer male babies instead of females and there comes a time when there is hardly any girl left in the village.
Ali Mohd’s three sons did not find any girl to marry and grew old without getting married and the same is the case with Faiz Khan.
Doctor Mehra is serving in that hamlet and killing the female fetus inside the mothers’ wombs for the lust of money and then he realizes in the end and repents that how wrong he was in murdering the female babies and promises that he will not do that inhuman act in the future.
The play was written by Pervaiz Malik and directed by Vishal Pahari.