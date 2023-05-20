Play staged in Rajouri

The play is written by the legendary writer of the history Munshi Premchand and has been directed by Vishal Pahari. The play depicts the story of two brothers who were studying in the town and living in the hostel and the elder one was weak in studies, morally very strong but the younger one was quite sharp in studies and would take part in sports and other curricular activities.

The elder one would not take part in any activity and would keep on studying for the most part of the time but it took him many years to pass the eighth standard.