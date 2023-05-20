Play staged in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 20: Rangmanch theatre group Rajouri staged a new play Baday Bhaai Saahib at Tariq College of Education Dassal, Rajouri on Saturday.
The play is written by the legendary writer of the history Munshi Premchand and has been directed by Vishal Pahari. The play depicts the story of two brothers who were studying in the town and living in the hostel and the elder one was weak in studies, morally very strong but the younger one was quite sharp in studies and would take part in sports and other curricular activities.
The elder one would not take part in any activity and would keep on studying for the most part of the time but it took him many years to pass the eighth standard.
This play depicts that even the people who had never been to school face the hardships of life better than many literate people.
Director of Rangmanch Vishal Pahari said that he would continue making thematic plays that bring change in society. Actors who proved their acting mettle during the play included Amit Singh Barwal as Baday Bhaai Saahib and Vikrant Verma as a younger brother.
Backstage management was handled by Vishal Singh and Krish Dutta while music was composed by Vikrant Verma.