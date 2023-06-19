PM Modi brought peace, development in country: MP Khatana

Rajouri/Surnakote, June 19: BJP MP Rajya Sabha Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana Monday stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite facing onslaught by his political detractors, “proved his mettle by ushering in an era of development, peace and prosperity in the country.”
He said this, while addressing a gathering of prominent persons at Muradpur here. Prior to it, he chaired a number of programmes in district Rajouri and Poonch, as part of month-long “9 Saal Bemisal” campaign to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi led BJP government in the last nine years.