PM Vishwakarma Scheme | Modalities for implementation discussed in Poonch

Poonch: Deputy Commissioner, Yasin M Choudhary, chaired a meeting to discuss the modalities for implementing the recently launched PM Vishwakarma Scheme in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner discussed various aspects related to the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, including the implementation framework, coverage of trades, the process flow for availing benefits, financial provisions to enhance the quality and reach of products and services for the Artisans (Vishwakarmas). These artisans constitute the informal or unorganised sector of the economy and are self-employed traditional craftspeople.

During the meeting, the roles and responsibilities of all line departments were deliberated in detail, including the identification and verification of beneficiaries and the registration process.