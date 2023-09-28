PM Vishwakarma Scheme | Modalities for implementation discussed in Poonch

Poonch: Deputy Commissioner, Yasin M Choudhary, chaired a meeting to discuss the modalities for implementing the recently launched PM Vishwakarma Scheme in the district.
The Deputy Commissioner discussed various aspects related to the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, including the implementation framework, coverage of trades, the process flow for availing benefits, financial provisions to enhance the quality and reach of products and services for the Artisans (Vishwakarmas). These artisans constitute the informal or unorganised sector of the economy and are self-employed traditional craftspeople.
During the meeting, the roles and responsibilities of all line departments were deliberated in detail, including the identification and verification of beneficiaries and the registration process.
Furthermore, GM DIC, AD Handloom and Handicrafts, District Officer KVIB and Program Manager NRLM, were directed to jointly plan the schedule for awareness campaigns to identify and benefit all eligible cases under this scheme.
The DC also instructed that Common Service Centers (CSCs) should ensure the smooth enrollment of beneficiaries under the scheme. Further verification of beneficiaries will be carried out by the Rural Development Department and Municipal Council Poonch.
He also directed the installation of hoardings in every tehsil to raise awareness about the scheme among the target group.
Notably, the PM Vishwakarma scheme offers a range of benefits, including a toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, artisan training with a daily stipend of Rs 500, collateral-free credit support up to Rs one lakh (first tranche) and Rs two lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5% and incentives for digital transactions and marketing support.
It was also informed that the government initially recognised more than 18 trades under PM Vishwakarma, including Carpenter, Boat Maker, Armorer, Blacksmith, Hammer and Tool Kit Maker, Locksmith, Goldsmith, Potter, Cobbler, Masons, Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver, Doll & Toy Maker, Barber, Garland Maker, Washerman, Tailor and Fishing Net Maker.