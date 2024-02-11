PMGSY road dispute resolved in Mendhar

Poonch, Feb 11: A long-standing dispute concerning a four km stretch of the PMGSY road was resolved in Mendhar tehsil.

According to an official press release, Deputy Commissioner Yasin M Choudhary, accompanied by a team of officials, undertook an extensive tour to Tehsil Mendhar, where he resolved the dispute.

The work on the road from Manjyari to Parat via Mohalla Jaglian Panayala, funded under NABARD, Ridf-28, was held up due to dispute with locals at three different places.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by DDC member, Mia Farooq Ahmed Baji, SDM Mendhar, Imran Rashid Kataria, Tehsildar Mendhar, Rahul Basotra, Tehsildar Mankote, Mohammad Maroof, AEE PWD Balakote, Mehmood Ahmed, besides Concerned JEs, PRI members and others.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner reached the site of the road where disputes had persisted at three different locations for an extended period.

With deep consideration and discussions with the local residents, the Deputy Commissioner promptly resolved the issues on the spot, bringing an end to the impasse.