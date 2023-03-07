PoJK displaced families hail grievance redressal mechanism initiative of LG administration

Addressing a press conference in Rajouri, PoJK displaced families association leaders including Dinesh Sharma, Subash Chander Sharma, Kewal Sharma, Rakesh Rana, and Sourab Sharma said that PoJK displaced families have spent a life full of hardships as they were earlier displaced from their homes and also not given basic rights on this side of LoC.

“All the governments kept on promising us about fulfilling our demands but no positive step was ever taken,” the leaders said while addressing the press conference. They added the Union Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps for fulfilling “our demands.”