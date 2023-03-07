PoJK displaced families hail grievance redressal mechanism initiative of LG administration

Rajouri, Mar 7: Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir displaced families on Tuesday hailed the initiative of the Lieutenant Governor administration for starting a grievance redressal mechanism for them.
Addressing a press conference in Rajouri, PoJK displaced families association leaders including Dinesh Sharma, Subash Chander Sharma, Kewal Sharma, Rakesh Rana, and Sourab Sharma said that PoJK displaced families have spent a life full of hardships as they were earlier displaced from their homes and also not given basic rights on this side of LoC.
“All the governments kept on promising us about fulfilling our demands but no positive step was ever taken,” the leaders said while addressing the press conference. They added the Union Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps for fulfilling “our demands.”
“Now we are thankful to Jammu and Kashmir LG administration for taking steps to redress our basic issues and fulfilling our demands,” they said while welcoming the new mechanism of holding special grievances redressal camps across J&K with first camp held at Bhour camp Jammu which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha himself.
The leaders further said that a similar grievances redressal camp will be held in Doongi on March 12 in which people from PoJK displaced families should take part to highlight their issues and to get these resolved.