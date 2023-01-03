Police announce Rs 10 lakh reward for info about Rajouri attackers

Srinagar, Jan 03: Jammu and Kashmir police have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for sharing information about terrorists involved in Rajouri attack in which six civilians were killed on Sunday evening.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that if any person shares any specific information about militants involved in the attack he/she will be rewarded with Rs 10 lakh.

He also said the details of the informer shall be kept secret.

Earlier today, a special team of the National Investigation Agency also reached to the crime scene in Dangri village.