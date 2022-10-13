Police arrest father for murdering baby boy in Rajouri

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri have arrested a man accused of murdering his own one month old son.

In an official statement, police said that yesterday evening an information was received at police station Rajouri about the murder of about one month old male child by his father namely Mohd Suleiman son of Mohd Sharief resident of Sagote, Argi.

Police said that taking cognizance of the matter a case under FIR 536/2022 u/s 302 IPC was lodged and investigation was started.