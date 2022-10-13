Police arrest father for murdering baby boy in Rajouri

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri have arrested a man accused of murdering his own one month old son.
In an official statement, police said that yesterday evening an information was received at police station Rajouri about the murder of about one month old male child by his father namely Mohd Suleiman son of Mohd Sharief resident of Sagote, Argi.
Police said that taking cognizance of the matter a case under FIR 536/2022 u/s 302 IPC was lodged and investigation was started.
“Today, on Oct 13, the accused was apprehended by a police team of Police Station Rajouri led by SHO Fareed Ahmed alongwith SI Mohd Farooq under the supervision of senior officers of District Police Rajouri. The questioning of the accused and further investigation is going on and further investigation is under process,” said police.
“Timely and swift action of Rajouri police helped in solving this case and the accused is now behind the bars,” the police further added.