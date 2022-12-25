Police arrest terror associate in Poonch, recover pistol with eight live rounds

Srinagar, Dec 25: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a militant associate along with pistol and ammunition in Mendhar area of Poonch district.

Quoting a statement, GNS reported that the police said that a joint cordon and search operation was launched on 25th of December by Police and Indian Army in general area of Salwa and Behra area of mendhar and during search operation one person namely Tayab Khan son of Mohd Khalil Khan, a resident of Salwa who is also an OGW, coming from forest area was asked to stop to which he tried to ran away.