Police begin probe in mysterious death of young man in Rajouri

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police have started an investigation into the mysterious death of a young man in Rajouri.

The deceased has been identified as Khuram Sajjad (29) son of Parvez Akhter resident of Fatehpur.

Police said that the man was found lying in the Dassal forest area of Rajouri with deteriorated health after which he was taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where he died during treatment.

Police further said that the body of the deceased was taken into possession by police and medico-legal formalities have been conducted in the hospital while inquest proceedings under CrPC 174 have been started.