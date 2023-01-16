Police chargesheet two LeT associates in Rajouri grenade attack case

Srinagar, Jan 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Police filed a chargesheet against two LeT associates in Rajouri in a case of grenade throwing.
Quoting a statement, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the chargesheet was filed in case FIR No. 542/2021 U/S 307/120-B/121/122 IPC, 3/4 Explosive Act, 13-ULA (P) before the court of 3rd Additional Sessions Judge Jammu against two accused namely Altaf Hussain Shah and Mohd Qasim, who is absconding.
The statement read the accused person had thrown a grenade in the house of one Romesh Singh and due to explosion one child aged namely Veer Singh died and several others sustained serious injuries.
“The accused were associated with LeT and the investigation exposed the network in J&K and PoK. The charge sheet was filed today,” it read.