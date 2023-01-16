Police chargesheet two LeT associates in Rajouri grenade attack case

Srinagar, Jan 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Police filed a chargesheet against two LeT associates in Rajouri in a case of grenade throwing.

Quoting a statement, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the chargesheet was filed in case FIR No. 542/2021 U/S 307/120-B/121/122 IPC, 3/4 Explosive Act, 13-ULA (P) before the court of 3rd Additional Sessions Judge Jammu against two accused namely Altaf Hussain Shah and Mohd Qasim, who is absconding.