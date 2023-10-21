POLICE COMMEMORATION DAY | Tributes paid to martyrs at Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri Security forces and civil society on Saturday paid rich floral tributes to martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) on the eve of Police Commemoration Day.

At Rajouri, parade of Police Commemoration Day was organised at district police lines Rajouri with DIG Rajouri Poonch range, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal took salute of parade and mentioned names of all the martyrs of police and CAPF.

Other senior officers including SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh, Commandant IR 2nd Battalion Randeep Kumar, Commanding Officer Rajouri town regiment Col. Tushar Jadhav and officers from police, CAPF, army including Additional SsP of police, SDPOs, SHOs and Incharge Police Posts were present in the event.

Floral tributes were paid by all the participants at police martyrs memorial in district police lines.

A large number of civil society members including and political representatives including DDC Chairman Rajouri, Naseem Liyaqit, DDC member Darhal Mohammad Iqbal, Former legislator and BAR association president Adv Qamar Hussain also graced the occasion.

DIG Rajouri Poonch range, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal said that Police Commemoration Day holds pivotal importance as it marks the sacrifices made by police, CAPF personnel for the motherland.

He said that people from all walks of life including social, political representatives joined in the event to pay tributes to martyrs.