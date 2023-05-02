Police foil attempt to ‘transfer money’ from J&K Bank branch in Poonch

Mohammad Ibrar is a resident of Ari village of Mendhar and was earlier working in the bank as a sweeper on ad-hoc arrangements but left his work in 2021.

As per police and bank officials, a computer operating system of J&K Bank’s Mendhar branch was used for the transfer of the amount in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, and the bank’s central headquarter got suspicious over this sudden use of the system in late night hours after which bank staffers were informed who reached at the site along with police and nabbed the man present inside.