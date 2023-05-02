Police foil attempt to ‘transfer money’ from J&K Bank branch in Poonch

Poonch, May 2: A man has been arrested by police in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district as he allegedly attempted to transfer money from a bank operating system after keeping himself hidden in the ceiling of a bank branch for hours.
Mohammad Ibrar is a resident of Ari village of Mendhar and was earlier working in the bank as a sweeper on ad-hoc arrangements but left his work in 2021.
As per police and bank officials, a computer operating system of J&K Bank’s Mendhar branch was used for the transfer of the amount in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, and the bank’s central headquarter got suspicious over this sudden use of the system in late night hours after which bank staffers were informed who reached at the site along with police and nabbed the man present inside.
They said that the man kept himself hidden inside the bank ceiling for hours and then attempted to transfer the money using the bank’s operating system.
“We suspect that he went into the bank during working hours on Monday and hid somewhere and on the closure of the bank, he kept himself hidden inside the ceiling of the bank’s roof to avoid CCTVs,” said police officials.
They added that the man emerged from the ceiling in late hours and attempted to transfer the money using the bank’s system but his attempt got foiled as it was intercepted by the bank’s central teams.
Police officials said that the man has been arrested and cognizance of the matter has been taken up with an investigation also going on.
A case vide FIR 80/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Mendhar with the investigation of the matter going on.
Police also said that an investigation is also going on over the role of bank employees in the attempted technical theft as there is the possibility that any of the bank officials could have helped the accused in his attempt.