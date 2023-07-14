Police hand over lost wallet containing cash, valuable cards to owner

The officials, part of the patrolling team, have been appreciated by senior officers of the police for this act. In an official statement, Poonch Police said that on Friday, a police party of police post Bandi Chechian headed by PSI Arun Sharma along with SPO Nazir Ahmed while on patrolling duty found a wallet containing cash of rupees 5500, one Adhar Card, ATM card and driving license.

The owner was contacted and the wallet along with cash and cards were handed over to him, police said.