Police hold area domination patrol, route march in Rajouri

Rajouri: As a part of area wise combing-domination exercise in various vulnerable areas of Rajouri and Poonch district, a joint area domination of the Dassal Pullulian in Rajouri area was organised by range police headquarters Rajouri.

A joint route march cum combing search domination patrol was carried out under the command of DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Dr. Haseeb Mughal.

Many officers participated in the field activity who include Randeep Kumar, Commandant IRP 2nd Battalion Fatehpur, DySP PC Shivender Singh Jamwal, DySP HQrs Chanchal Singh and Assistant Commandant 72nd Battalion CRPF Vinod Kumar.

The forces which took part in the route march were SOG Rajouri, CRPF 72nd Battalion CTT and IRP 2nd Battalion Fatehpur, Rajouri.

The route march and domination patrol started from National Highway 44 near Workshop Bridge at about 10 AM and culminated at Dassal Top at about 2 PM.