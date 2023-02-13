Police hold grievance redressal interaction in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 13: Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam, attended the parade at District Police Lines Rajouri and also held grievance redressal interaction with officers and jawans.
While interacting with jawans and officers, SSP Rajouri listened to the genuine grievances and issued directions for their immediate redressal.
Moreover, SSP Rajouri highlighted the role of police in eliminating terrorism, drugs and other crime, especially thefts from the district.
He encouraged and motivated the jawans to come forward with actionable intelligence and contribute towards eliminating crime from society.
Officers and jawans were exhorted to specially work towards elimination of terrorists and drug mafia.
The interaction was also attended by Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma, Deputy SP PC Rajouri Shivender Singh and Deputy SP DAR Parupkar Singh.