Police intensify war against drugs in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 28: The police intensified its war against drugs and conducted raids at several locations in and around Rajouri town on Sunday.
Officials said that a team of police headed by Deputy SP Headquarters, Mudassir Hussain, along with the Executive Magistrate raided a house near Chowdhary Nar Bus Stand, where a family from a remote village of Rajouri is living on rent.
Some suspicious material was recovered from the house which has been seized, officials said. Another raid was conducted at a shop near the Sports Stadium Kheora while frisking of some vehicles was carried out during a raid near Darhali Bridge with a local man also being detained.
Officials said that police in the district have launched a massive drive against people involved in drugs and narcotics peddling and these raids are being conducted at locations where the possibility of drug peddling remains high.