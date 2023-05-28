Pir Panjal

Police intensify war against drugs in Rajouri

Representational Image
Representational Image Flickr [Creative Commons]
GK NEWS SERVICE

Rajouri, May 28: The police intensified its war against drugs and conducted raids at several locations in and around Rajouri town on Sunday. 

Officials said that a team of police headed by Deputy SP Headquarters, Mudassir Hussain, along with the Executive Magistrate raided a house near Chowdhary Nar Bus Stand, where a family from a remote village of Rajouri is living on rent.

Some suspicious material was recovered from the house which has been seized, officials said. Another raid was conducted at a shop near the Sports Stadium Kheora while frisking of some vehicles was carried out during a raid near Darhali Bridge with a local man also being detained.

Officials said that police in the district have launched a massive drive against people involved in drugs and narcotics peddling and these raids are being conducted at locations where the possibility of drug peddling remains high.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com