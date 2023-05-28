Police intensify war against drugs in Rajouri

Officials said that a team of police headed by Deputy SP Headquarters, Mudassir Hussain, along with the Executive Magistrate raided a house near Chowdhary Nar Bus Stand, where a family from a remote village of Rajouri is living on rent.

Some suspicious material was recovered from the house which has been seized, officials said. Another raid was conducted at a shop near the Sports Stadium Kheora while frisking of some vehicles was carried out during a raid near Darhali Bridge with a local man also being detained.