Police launch major crackdown on narco terror in Pir Panjal region

In an official statement, ADG Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh said that police and security forces in the Rajouri Poonch range cracked major terror modules in the last two weeks. He added that eight accused have been arrested in past two weeks.

Pertinent to mention here that two people from Punjab were arrested along with 22 kilograms of Heroin like substance in their vehicle at Sunderbani chowk in Rajouri while the consignment was being brought from Poonch as a part of cross LoC smuggling racket.

Similarly, in the intervening night of 30th and 31st of May, an infiltration bid was foiled by army on LoC and two infiltrators were arrested during exchange of fire with an army trooper and a third infiltrator having received injuries during exchange of fire.