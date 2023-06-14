Police launch major crackdown on narco terror in Pir Panjal region

Rajouri, June 14: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that forces in the last two weeks have busted major narco terror modules in Rajouri and Poonch districts with eight accused having been arrested so far with recoveries of over 44 kilograms of heroin, arms, ammunition, grenades and over thirteen lakh rupees cash having also been made by them.
Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh issued an official statement over it stating that police and security forces in Rajouri-Poonch range have cracked major modules.
Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Pir Panjal region are already on highest state of security alertness amid surge in terror incidents in last two years with some major incidents having been reported in this years so far that include January 1st Dhangri terror attack, April 20 Bhata Dhurian army vehicle attack, May 5 Kesari Hill encounter alongside some other encounters, terror incidents including recent encounter at Dassal Gali near Rajouri town in which forces gunned down one terrorist.
A major anti terror operation is going on in these twin districts in order to track the terrorists involved in these multiple incidents with the army having named this operation as 'Operation Trinetra'.
Senior army officers have made frequent visits in this area in order to take an operational review whereas Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Rajouri district after May 5 Kesari Hill encounter in which five paratroopers got killed and an officer got injured in encounter with terrorists in Kesari Hill forest area of Kandi police station jurisdiction in the district.
In an official statement, ADG Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh said that police and security forces in the Rajouri Poonch range cracked major terror modules in the last two weeks. He added that eight accused have been arrested in past two weeks.
Pertinent to mention here that two people from Punjab were arrested along with 22 kilograms of Heroin like substance in their vehicle at Sunderbani chowk in Rajouri while the consignment was being brought from Poonch as a part of cross LoC smuggling racket.
Similarly, in the intervening night of 30th and 31st of May, an infiltration bid was foiled by army on LoC and two infiltrators were arrested during exchange of fire with an army trooper and a third infiltrator having received injuries during exchange of fire.