Police organise Rural Sports Mela in Surankote

Poonch: Under the initiative of Jammu and Kashmir Police to engage the youth in games and sports activities, a district-level two days sports mela has been organised at Government Higher Secondary School Surankote under Civic Action Programme.
PRIs and a large number of local youth and the public witnessed the mela in which events like Kabbadi, Kho Kho ( Men/Women), Tug of War, Wrestling, Stone Lifting, Wrist Holding, and Athletics have been included.
The event was conducted by Deputy SP Tanveer Jeelani along with SHO Surankote Rajvir Singh Surankote.
At the end of the program mementos, trophies, and cash prizes were distributed among the winners and runner-ups of every match.
Additional Session Judge Poonch Pervaiz Ahmed was the chief guest while President Municipal Committee Surankote Mumtaz Ahmed, SDM Surankote Rizwan Asgher, Principal Boys Higher Secondary School Surankote Mukhtar Ahmed Manhas were also part of the event.