Police organise Rural Sports Mela in Surankote

Poonch: Under the initiative of Jammu and Kashmir Police to engage the youth in games and sports activities, a district-level two days sports mela has been organised at Government Higher Secondary School Surankote under Civic Action Programme.

PRIs and a large number of local youth and the public witnessed the mela in which events like Kabbadi, Kho Kho ( Men/Women), Tug of War, Wrestling, Stone Lifting, Wrist Holding, and Athletics have been included.