Police organise workshop on cyber awareness

Poonch, Mar 29: The District Police Poonch under Civic Action Programme organized a workshop on cyber awareness at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Surankote in which a large number of students and local people participated.
Principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary School Surankote, Mukhtar Manhas was the chief guest while Captain Harishal Joshi of Armys' 16 RR was the guest of honour of the programme. The event was conducted by Deputy SP Surankote Tanveer Jeelani and assisted by SHO Surankote Rajvir Singh.
Discussions were held on a range of issues regarding cyber awareness and students were made aware of cyber alertness and to act as ambassadors of cyber security and awareness.