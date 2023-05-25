Police-public meeting held in village near LoC in Poonch

Poonch: The police in Poonch held a police-public meeting at the Khet village area of police post Saujiyan with traders and local civil society members attending the meeting.

Khet is a remote village falling under Mandi tehsil in the district and is located close to the Line of Control in the Saujiyan sector.

Participants were made aware of traffic accidents, MV Act provisions, cyber crime, sextortion, phishing attacks, ransomware attacks, and various ways of prevention. They were also made aware of the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol and how it affects the nervous system.

Incharge of Police Post Saujiyan in his interaction with the masses asked them to inform the police soon after noticing any kind of suspicious movement or object so that necessary action is taken as and when required.