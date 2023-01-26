Police recover grenade near residence of ex-MLA Surankote, five days after splinter marks on his house wall

Poonch, Jan 26: Police on Thursday recovered live grenade near the entrance of house of Choudhary Mohammad Akram, former member of erstwhile Legislative Assembly of J&K from Surankote, in Poonch district.

Quoting official sources, GNS reported that the grenade was found at around 1800 hours near the entrance of Choudhary’s house at Lassana falling under the jurisdiction of police station Surankote. “Police, CRPF and Army reached the spot immediately,” they said.