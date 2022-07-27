Police recover pistol in Poonch

In an official statement, police said that on Tuesday evening during naka checking at Aala Peer chowk one person who was coming from Aala Peer side by foot toward naka point on seeing the police party tried to flee away suspiciously but the alert naka party apprehended him on spot and on his personal search one Indian made pistol was found from his procession.

"During further questioning he disclosed his name as Basat Muneer son of Muneer Husain resident of Marah Surankote at present at ward no 13 Sheesh Mahal Poonch." statement reads.