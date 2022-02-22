Police seize 19 JCB machines in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 22: In a major action against illegal and unscientific mining going on in river bodies of Rajouri, the Geology and Mining department alongwith police seized at least 19 JCB machines from areas of Rajouri.
The drive was launched jointly by Geology and Mining Department and police in river of Chatyar Chingus area after complaints of large scale illegal and unscientific mining on the name of legal morning from blocks.
A team headed by District Mining Officer, Mohammad Naseeb alongwith a police team headed by PSI Sahil Chowdhary conducted this action and seized atleast 19 JCB machines from river bodies.
Officials said that soon after the team of government departments started inspection in river bodies, most of the drivers of these vehicle machines fled from the spot leaving behind their JCBs which have been seized.
Officials further said that during spot examination it has come to fore that large scale unscientific and illegal mining was going on in the area with several feet deep ditches are there in river which is clearly against provisions of scientific mining.
Police also said to have registered a case under relevant sections of law in police station Rajouri.
The district administration Rajouri meanwhile informed that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal, the Department of geology and Mining headed by DMO Mohammad Naseeb launched a major drive against illegal mining mafia and intercepted 19 JCBs being used for illegal and unscientific mining.
Pertinent to mention here that around two and half dozen mining blocks have been auctioned in the district for legal mining but large-scale complaints of illegal and unscientific mining are pouring in from all parts of the district.
The citizens are complaining of illegal mining especially from the areas which are not auctioned under blocks whereas complaints are also pouring in against unscientific mining with deep nallah, ditches and potholes have been dug in river bodies badly affecting the natural status of river bodies.