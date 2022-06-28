Pak-based LeT behind series of explosions in J-K's Rajouri; two arrested

A huge cache of explosive material, including five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), was recovered at the disclosure of the arrested accused, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

Twin explosions rocked Kotrana town of Rajouri on March 26 and another on April 19, leaving two persons injured.

Two more persons were injured in another blast that took place in Shahpur-Budhal area of Rajouri on April 24.

Working on leads, joint teams of Rajouri Police and 60 Rashtriya Rifles (14 Sector) conducted multiple raids and search operations at various locations in Larkoti, Targain, Jaglanoo and Draaj areas of Rajouri and apprehended two suspects, Mohd Shabir and Mohd Sadiq of Draaj-Budhal village, the ADGP said.

During investigation, he said, it came to the fore that three accused Talib Shah, also of Draaj village of Budhal area, Shabir and Sadiq were involved in these incidents of blasts, he said.