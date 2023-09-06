Police start probe after death of man

Rajouri, Sep 5: Police in Rajouri have started a probe after the death of a man at stairs near Abdullah bridge.
The deceased Parvaiz Hussain (38) son of Noor Mohammad was a resident of Aitti Darhali area near Rajouri town.
As per officials, the said young man was present near stairs alongside Abdullah bridge on Monday evening when he fell from height. He was rushed to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri in unconscious state but died.
Medico-legal formalities and post mortem examination of deceased's body was conducted in hospital on Tuesday. The investigation into the matter has been taken up by police in Rajouri city police post.