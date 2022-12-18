Police step up  investigation in Rajouri firing incident

Rajouri, Dec 18: Investigation team of Jammu and Kashmir police once again visited the site where a firing incident happened on Friday early morning in which two local men got killed while a man from Uttrakhand was seriously injured.
Incident had taken place at the gate of Alpha Gate Army Camp in which Surinder Kumar and Kamal Kumar, both residents of Ward 15 of Phalyana, got killed after bullet injuries while Anil Kumar from Uttrakhand received multiple bullet injuries.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law to ascertain the circumstances behind the incident while the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor announced a financial aid of five lakh rupees each to the families of victims. The police have stepped up their investigation into the matter.
Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, an investigation team of police again visited the incident site to examine circumstances of the firing for foolproof investigation,” officials said.
Earlier, senior army and police officers had also visited the site.