Police step up  investigation in Rajouri firing incident

Incident had taken place at the gate of Alpha Gate Army Camp in which Surinder Kumar and Kamal Kumar, both residents of Ward 15 of Phalyana, got killed after bullet injuries while Anil Kumar from Uttrakhand received multiple bullet injuries.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law to ascertain the circumstances behind the incident while the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor announced a financial aid of five lakh rupees each to the families of victims. The police have stepped up their investigation into the matter.