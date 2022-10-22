Poonch: Policeman slips in bathroom, dies

Srinagar, Oct 22: A policeman died after reportedly slipping in the bathroom last night in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
Police said that proceedings under 174 CrpC have been initiated into the death f the 48-year-old policeman, news agency GNS reported.
Officials identified deceased as Narinder Sharma son of Rameshwar Sharma of Rehari Clony of Jammu.
He was on duty at Kalika Mandir in Chakrara Mandi area in Poonch district, they said. Station House House Mandi Mukhtar Ali confirmed to GNS the death of the police and said that body is being handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal proceedings.