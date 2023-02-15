Poonch Admin set to launch anti-encroachment drive

Poonch, Feb 15: The District administration has started a massive exercise in main town Poonch, also called as Shehr e Khaas in revenue record, for identification of encroachment on state land with seventy five kanals of area having been demarcated.
These efforts of administration in main town Poonch have come at a time when Jammu and Kashmir Government is conducting a massive anti encroachment drive to retrieve illegally occupied state land from the encroachments carried out by former bureaucrats, political leaders and other influential men.
Officials said that this drive has been kick started on the directions of senior officers in Jammu and Kashmir Government to retrieve illegally encroached state land.
The drive has been started in Poonch town and the exercise started on Monday afternoon and continued on Tuesday with designated team of revenue department headed by Tehsildar Poonch Haveli, Anjum Khattak alongwith Naib Tehsildar Mahroof Khan and others carrying out demarcation in town areas.
On being contacted, Tehsildar Poonch Anjum Khattak said that senior officers in the administration have issued a direction to conduct the drive in Poonch town areas for which the first step was being followed to identify encroachments.
He said that over seventy five kanals of land in Poonch town has been demarcated since Tuesday afternoon and illegal encroachment has been identified and marked accordingly.
“ We have also informed all the violators about encroachments and after completion of demarcation we will prepare a report which will also be made public and time will be given to people to prove their possession on land,” said Tehsildar Poonch.