Poonch administration gears up for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations

Poonch: Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary today chaired a meeting of line departments and community leaders to deliberate on the preparations for the forthcoming Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) .

Threadbare discussions were held on the important arrangements including uninterrupted supply of power and water, medical facilities, security, traffic, adequate ration, sanitation besides others related issues.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted that festivals serve as a reflection of the vibrant diversity and “communal harmony that defines our nation.”

The community leaders expressed gratitude to district administration for its unwavering support and cooperation.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure the seamless availability of essential services. The Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Food Safety, and Legal Meteorology departments were instructed to conduct market checking to guarantee the availability of quality food and essential items at genuine rates.